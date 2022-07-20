Woman asks if she's wrong to quit as MOH because brother has feelings for the bride.

Your best friend or your brother. Having to choose one is a tough call. Is blood really always thicker than water?

For Reddit user u/OstrichRepulsive3029 the choice was easy. She chose her brother over her best friend of 12 years just a few weeks before this BFF was about to walk down the aisle.

She was supposed to be the maid of honor, but when her brother informed her that he was still hung up on the short fling he had with the bride 6 years ago, she completely bowed out on her MOH duties leaving her former BFF high and dry less than a month before her big day.

Now she's asking "AITA (Am I The As*hole) for dropping out of my MOH role just few weeks before the wedding?"