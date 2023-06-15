Employee defends pregnant coworker by telling manager he overspent on his wedding.

While nobody ever likes to be the employee that has to stand up to an annoying boss, sometimes it's necessary...

Crowd-funding culture in the workplace can get out of hand, especially when there's a big staff and it seems like every other weekend there's another wedding registry dropped in the group chat. So, when a conflicted employee decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about shutting down their manager's tone deaf and insensitive comment, people were eager to hear the details.

AITA for telling a manager it’s not a gender thing that he overspent on his wedding?

An Executive HR Manager was getting married and everyone was EXPECTED to donate towards their honeymoon between $50-$100 because they could not afford it (Around Christmas time). First things first, hell nah. Secondly, this manager makes triple my salary so, again, hell nah.