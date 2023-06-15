Employee defends pregnant coworker by telling manager he overspent on his wedding.

Crowd-funding culture in the workplace can get out of hand, especially when there's a big staff and it seems like every other weekend there's another wedding registry dropped in the group chat. So, when a conflicted employee decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about shutting down their manager's tone deaf and insensitive comment, people were eager to hear the details.
An Executive HR Manager was getting married and everyone was EXPECTED to donate towards their honeymoon between $50-$100 because they could not afford it (Around Christmas time). First things first, hell nah. Secondly, this manager makes triple my salary so, again, hell nah.
I replied, no thank you kindly in the group chat. Not because I didn’t want to but because of the principle. Well I guess I started a whole to do because people started backing out. Well needless to say, he was upset about the amount of money he received (less than $6,000) and had to reduce his honeymoon days from 20 to 14 (omg, first world problems).
Fast forward to COVID and a coworker, notably makes less than him, conceived twins after a drunk unprotected night with her husband. They were completely unprepared, just got married 8 months prior and was not trying.
People asked if we could donate $10-$25 towards helping her. I got irritated by this. So you are willing to ask people to donate $50-$100 for a honeymoon for someone who clearly can afford it?
So I donated $100 and went and got things off of her registry. Well, I guess people took my lead and did the same. She ended up receiving almost $11,000 for her babies plus items off of her registry.
She was very grateful and actually gave back $4,000, so we could receive some of our donations back since many base and middle management had to take salary cuts.
The Executive HR manager found out and had a fit. In a regional meeting Monday, he bought up how unfair it was to treat men differently.
Here is where I (F) maybe an ahole: replied, “Please don’t make this a gender thing. You clearly over spent on your wedding. C didn’t plan for two babies.
Hell, she didn’t plan for one especially with the pay cuts. You also, make more than everyone in this room, so you could donate to us. Just saying.” Well he got upset and said I would be receiving a corrective. I reminded him that he is HR and bipartisan employee and to participate in such activities is unethical in front of everyone.
AITA? Half of the team thinks I am right for shutting his ungrateful a%s up but the other half feel I should have just kept quiet and to stop starting.
Company structure, there are 4 tiers: Entry (No pay cut taken) $30,000 - $40,000 Base Management (15% Pay cut taken) $50,000 - $70,000 Middle Management (25% Pay cut taken) $75,000 - $90,000 Executive Management (No pay cut taken) $150,000 - $300,000
Edit: So many comments and thank you all. I get why some say ESH and that is cool. To explain: He did not ask us himself. He complained to his department and they solicited the request. C did not know she was pregnant until 20 weeks because she has PCOS and irregular periods are normal.
She also did not ask us for anything. Someone overheard her crying and thought we could help. I have scheduled with the CEO with a meeting recording for Friday. Also, our new CEO is pretty awesome, he came after the pay cuts and is working to change that.
Edit 2: We have a pay schedule. This is based upon job title and years worked. This was to create transparency to prevent racial and gender pay inequality within job duties. Bonuses are up in the air. C did not tell anyone at work about her getting drunk and unprotected sex. She alluded to me because we have the same medical issue that causes fertility issues.
So I asked her how she did it as once COVID is up, I wanted to start trying myself. She straight faced me and said, “Got drunk, was stupid and now pregnant.” I just shared that information with you all here. And the person that said I watch too much Office. I have never seen an episode but if it as a good show please point me to the season and episode number so I can watch it. Thank you.
Edit 3: Lastly, in 2018 we got a more liberal CEO, who wanted to create a “be yourself” community environment. Sounds great but not without rules. It opened the flood gates for them to do whatever in Executive Management with out fear of repercussions. Prior to last year, cash/gift giving was forbidden no matter the reason.
We could only donate our Sick Time and/or PTO time to employees with serious medical issues. Myself and C work in separate departments so we don’t see or interact with each other much. We just share resources since we have the same medical condition.
Again, C did not expect nor ask anyone for anything, she did not feel entitled, someone asked us and because of the amount asked I got irritated and decided to donate more. I started the fire, not C. My comment to the him stemmed from the pay cut we took and the fact that he felt entitled to any of our money and tried to use gender as an excuse.
Plus, with baby showers and things there is precedent for coworkers getting together to get someone a gift for their new baby. There is no precedent anywhere for employees to pay for their boss's wedding.
