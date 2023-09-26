14 posts about entitled brides behaving badly.

Weddings are about love, unity, and bringing together your family and friends to celebrate the eternal bond between two people committed to stay married forever (or at least, for as long as they can tolerate each other). But for some brides, weddings are about perfectionism, superficiality, and exercising complete control over their friends and family members.

These posts are examples of some of the worst, most entitled, badly-behaved "bridezilla" behavior out there. Good luck to these brides—and their spouses! They're gonna need it.

1.) This bride who "feels horrible" about insulting her friend's daughter's looks, but not horrible enough to not post about it?