Entitled couple plans wedding they can't afford, begs friends to 'donate' labor.

Just because you're a professional photographer doesn't mean you're willing to shoot and edit and entire wedding's worth of photos for free...especially if that won't even be considered your wedding gift.
So, when a frustrated wedding guest decided to vent to the gloriously petty and judgmental group, "Wedding Shaming," about an entitled bride and groom from the depths of the seven 'Zilla seas, people were eager to contribute to the roasting session.
My Hubs works making wedding films for a living so I have a ton of wedding stories to share. This by far is my favorite mostly because I knew the couple who was getting married (a couple that he was shooting the wedding film for).
So the couple in question got engaged their senior year of college. Both not in good financial situations, didn’t have jobs lined up for after they graduated, and their parents weren’t in good financial situations. They insisted that they wanted to beat their friends who were also getting married to the altar so they insisted they couldn’t wait a year to get married so they would be more stable.