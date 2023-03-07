Entitled mom asks the bride if she can throw her kid a birthday party at the wedding.

We've heard of guests complaining about child-free weddings, but what about a family member who thinks a wedding is a great venue for her 4-year-old's birthday party?

Who doesn't love a round of toddler temper tantrums and bounce house on their wedding dance floor? So, when a boundary-setting bride decided to consult the gloriously petty "Wedding Shaming" group on Reddit about a mom's outrageous "pitch" for her wedding, people were ready to hear the tale of brazen entitlement.

Let my kid celebrate his birthday on your WEDDING?

As I have already told in another post, I am getting married in some months. It's a small wedding in my house, with just 28 people (including us). One of them is my aunt (the wife of my father's brother).

So, last Saturday (1 week ago) I told everyone about the wedding. It was great, besides my grandpa's telling me they won't come because they are too old...