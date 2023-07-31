Event coordinator shares story of 'wedding that never was;' 'this is the last straw.'

4:15: Position wedding party for receiving line. Good to go. Grandma and grandpa arrive early, of course. 4:30: Another grandma and great aunt Agnes come shambling in together. Nobody else coming down the chute gives me the hinky di dis.

4:45: Nobody else has arrived. Nobody is lost in the parking lot. Signage is all up and visible. I take a bridesmaid and sneak her through the back way to look in on the larger party to see if she can spot any of our guests mixed into their reception... Nope!

I pull the entire folder and check that the save the dates and invites all have the correct date, time, and address. A color copy of the bride's master list spreadsheet is in there, with the all checkmarks and X's, notes, and scribbled edits made as the RSVPs came in.