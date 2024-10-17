'My ex-bridesmaid bragged about her wedding being better than mine. Then, things backfired.'

Fastforward to now: my friend’s getting married in half year, and there have been no ‘proper’ invitations outside of the RSVP’s. I was chatting to her, and tried to bring it up as casual as possible. Turns out, they didn’t keep track of whom they invited, and sent out well over 200 RSVP’s before even looking at prices for catering or a venue. They are now scrambling to prune back the list (she assured me we made the cut).

In addition, they’ve come back from ‘everyone’s invited for the whole day AND gets a free hotel stay,’ and are only inviting a handful of day guests (significantly fewer than our wedding) who are responsible for the pot luck buffet. Obviously, there’s no hotel reservations, and there will likely be no open bar.