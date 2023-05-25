Ex-bridesmaid causes family drama by refusing to 'subsidize' cousin's resort wedding.

Even if you're not charging your loved ones an admission fee to watch you get married on a luxury resort's beach, you should always expect a little drama in the planning process. So, when a frustrated college student decided to vent to the gloriously petty and judgmental 'Wedding Shaming' group of Reddit about her cousin's pay-to-play wedding, people were ready for the juicy gossip.
I just graduated college. I'm 23. This wedding is at a resort that charges 1.8k for a three night minimum (+200 for mandatory shuttle) if you don't have a +1 to share the room with. I don't.
I asked around, but I'm one of the only single people there. The flights are 1k. We are a very tight knit Asian family, where not going is unthinkable.
But I'm still searching for a permanent full time position, and I can't afford it. I'm a paycheck away from broke (can't live with family). And my parents can't pay for me to go (they're not as wealthy as the couple getting married's family). So I said I can't go, and I was pretty sad about it.