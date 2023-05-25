Ex-bridesmaid causes family drama by refusing to 'subsidize' cousin's resort wedding.

Destination weddings are often an expensive pain for family members unless you're hoping that half your guest list doesn't show up...

Even if you're not charging your loved ones an admission fee to watch you get married on a luxury resort's beach, you should always expect a little drama in the planning process. So, when a frustrated college student decided to vent to the gloriously petty and judgmental 'Wedding Shaming' group of Reddit about her cousin's pay-to-play wedding, people were ready for the juicy gossip.

Not subsidizing my cousin's all-inclusive resort wedding is stirring up drama....

I just graduated college. I'm 23. This wedding is at a resort that charges 1.8k for a three night minimum (+200 for mandatory shuttle) if you don't have a +1 to share the room with. I don't.

I asked around, but I'm one of the only single people there. The flights are 1k. We are a very tight knit Asian family, where not going is unthinkable.