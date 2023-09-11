Fight over false eyelashes opens woman's eyes to her fake friendship with bride. CONCLUDED

She said she couldn't pay for her lashes and that she thought I knew I would be paying for them. I said that I was not aware and I should have been told beforehand because I couldn't afford two sets of $200 lashes. She said she assumed I would "just know" because of how much money has already gone into the wedding and Sam obviously couldn't pay for it.

I said I would not be doing that because I simply could not afford it. If this had taken place before next week it would have been more likely but I can't now.

She started raising her voice and dug out her wallet and paid with her credit card. Sam pulled me aside and said that it was sh*tty of me to not just pay and that I knew what this wedding meant to Callie.