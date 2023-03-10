Family members 'spoil' wedding with old drama, 'you should be ashamed,' AITA?

It's not truly a wedding without a tiny bit of family drama after one too many signature cocktails, but what do you do when security needs to escort some of your guests off the dance floor?

So, when a conflicted newlywed decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about an unearthed fight that coincidentally happened to bubble over at their wedding reception, beautifully judgmental strangers everywhere were eager to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my aunt and uncle they had no right to start a family argument at my wedding?

I got married three weeks ago and my day ended up spoiled by my family when an argument erupted during the reception that led to four people being kicked out/leaving and a whole bunch of family drama aired for everyone to hear.