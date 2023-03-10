Family members 'spoil' wedding with old drama, 'you should be ashamed,' AITA?

So, when a conflicted newlywed decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about an unearthed fight that coincidentally happened to bubble over at their wedding reception, beautifully judgmental strangers everywhere were eager to help deem a verdict.
I got married three weeks ago and my day ended up spoiled by my family when an argument erupted during the reception that led to four people being kicked out/leaving and a whole bunch of family drama aired for everyone to hear.
BG, for those who will ask what it was about: I have two uncles and one aunt on my mom's side. My mom's oldest brother is Liam and he has been widowered for almost 25 years now. She was sick briefly and passed quickly and left him and their son, my cousin Ben behind. Ben is 32 and lost his mom when he was only 7.