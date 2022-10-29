Guy asks if he's wrong for not allowing fiancé to have dog wedding at their wedding.

Jessica(30F) and I(29M) are getting married next year. We've been doing the wedding planning, got places and things picked out, its been going good until we hit this snag. Abby is Jessica's best friend and maid of honor. Both love dogs, they both have dogs.

When we started talking about the wedding Jessica told me all about this plan they both had that when each of them got married, they'd have a doggy wedding ceremony between their dogs and their future husband's dogs at the same time.

I don't have a dog, not a dog guy, so there is no potential for that to happen. I like her dog enough and let her do what she will with him. I do get him treats and toys sometimes. I thought that would be the last I heard of that.