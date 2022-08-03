Someecards Logo
Bride asks if it's wrong to be mad at groom's friends for pretending to be bridesmaids.

Missy Baker
Aug 3, 2022 | 5:07 AM
Wedding planning is never easy. Some people try to simplify things by keeping the event small and intimate, even forgoing having a wedding party. No matter how small or simple you try to keep your wedding, it seems like drama is inevitable.

Reddit user u/shyqueen0427 knows this all too well. She's only inviting 20 people to her wedding and she chose not to have bridesmaids. Her fiancé's friends refuse to accept that fact, however. They've decided amongst themselves to wear matching dresses to the wedding as if they are bridesmaids.

Now, this bride-to-be is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for feeling hurt about what my wedding guests have decided to wear?"

She writes:

I (29f) am a bride to be. Last week, I and my fiancè (30m) have met with some of his friends. When they came to the topic of our wedding, his female friends (4 of them) decided to wear the same dress on our wedding day!

They were very happy discussing that it would look like they are part of my wedding party. I interjected and told them that I have decided not to have any bridesmaids on my wedding day as we will only hold a very small, intimate wedding with only 20 guests.

