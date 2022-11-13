Man asks if he's wrong to honor fiancés request to ban dad's wife from wedding.

My fiancee hates cheaters. I'd assume most people do, but she really hates them as her previous partner cheated on her and it was very traumatic. They had just moved in together and she was fantasizing about the wedding and having kids, and he blew that all up.

She has zero sympathy for cheaters. Her dad also cheated a few times and MIL keeps taking him back but it has clearly hurt her self esteem.

Anyway my dad cheated on my mom about two years ago. it was this big dramatic affair, him acting like an idiot claiming he'd never be in love before, and then leaving my mom. He is seriously a different person now, affectionate, he seems to have emotions, it is weird.