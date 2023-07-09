Fiancé refuses to let daughter be flower girl, 'she won't fit the part.' AITA?

'AITA for telling my fiancé my daughter has to be in our wedding?'

whoevenisthat5

I (45m) have a daughter (P) from a previous relationship. I divorced my ex wife on good terms and we share 50/50 custody of P. She is now 11. After I divorced my ex wife I met my now fiancé (S). She and my daughter got along very well . After 5 years in my relationship with S, I proposed.

S was super excited and wanted to start planning right away. She looked at venues and started asking her friends to be her bridesmaids. She then told me she wanted her niece to be a flower girl. Which I had no problem with, but I said I also wanted P to be a flower girl. S looked at my funny and then said that she didn’t think that P would “fit the part”