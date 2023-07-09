Fiancé refuses to let daughter be flower girl, 'she won't fit the part.' AITA?

I (45m) have a daughter (P) from a previous relationship. I divorced my ex wife on good terms and we share 50/50 custody of P. She is now 11. After I divorced my ex wife I met my now fiancé (S). She and my daughter got along very well . After 5 years in my relationship with S, I proposed.
S was super excited and wanted to start planning right away. She looked at venues and started asking her friends to be her bridesmaids. She then told me she wanted her niece to be a flower girl. Which I had no problem with, but I said I also wanted P to be a flower girl. S looked at my funny and then said that she didn’t think that P would “fit the part”
I got angry and told S that my daughter would be in our wedding. S started to become upset and said that the girls in the wedding were up to her and P wouldn’t be one of them. I told S that if P wasn’t in the wedding then there might not be a wedding. I stormed out and took P to get ice cream.
P knows we are getting married and told me she thinks she will look pretty I whatever dress S decides she should wear this broke my heart and I decided to text S.
I told her I would be staying at a friends to think this over. My MIL texted me saying I and over reacting and that my daughter doesn’t have to be in my wedding and I was and ass for saying that I would cancel.
So did I take it too far saying I will cancel? Am I overreacting or just being a good dad?
This is a big red flag. If she doesn't want to include her step daughter in her wedding then don't expect she will include your daughter in her life...
NTA - Be careful, S just showed you her true feelings for P. You want the people who mean the most in your wedding. The fact that your fiancée, who I’m guessing is younger than you and this will be her first marriage, doesn’t think your daughter fits that description is extremely telling to me.
Even if S gives in, you’ve now seen where your daughter rates in her potential stepmother’s life. If you choose to ignore this, it won’t be the last time your daughter is left on the outside looking in.
NTA. You aren’t overreacting at all. It isn’t just S’s wedding, it’s YOUR wedding as a couple. And a joining of families. What a dumb hill for S to die on, but she is showing you who she really is.
The fact that S wants to exclude your daughter should tell you all you need to know and how S really feels about your daughter. I think you’re right to reconsider things. How S is treating so now will set the stage for how she will continue to treat her if you marry her.
Imagine how S treats your daughter when you aren’t around. Think about that.
NTA I agree. As a parent it’s a deal breaker for me. I’d expect my son to be a page boy and my daughter to be a flower girl
Your fiancé is trying to exclude your daughter from your (both of your!) wedding party. It’s a huge red flag about her attitude
No wedding until it’s resolved.
It's a major warning sign for the future as well. Your initial impression was valid, in my opinion.