21yo bride tells MIL no kids at the wedding, readers say, 'what do you think you are?' +Update

donnablonde

Definitely this. Have the day you want with no chance of entitled relatives muscling in and spoiling it. You'll save a fortune and can have an awesome honeymoon at the same time.

anitarielleliphe

No, you are well within your rights to be upset that your wedding plans have been taken over by your MIL. However, let me ask you this. Have you given her justification to think she has a seat at the "decision table?"

In other words, are your in-laws paying for the wedding? If they are, then stop that. Pay for it yourself, or cancel it, if you do not want to be beholden to what your in-laws want you to do with your wedding.