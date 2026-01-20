'My friend didn’t invite us to her wedding, and didn’t have the guts to come clean.'

End of drama, right? Wrong. Months pass, and I meet up with Jennifer. Jennifer and I are probably the least close of the group, but we like each other just fine. We have a drink, catch up. And then Jennifer shares something upsetting: She has seen on Instagram that Anna’s bachelorette party came and went. Jennifer is confused about why she wasn’t invited. “Who are any of these people?”

She asks me. “Who the hell planned this thing? Why didn’t they know who to invite?”

Now I’m in an uncomfortable position, as you might imagine. “Are you going to the wedding?” I ask.