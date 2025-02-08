Bride-to-be shocked after best friend secretly plans wedding one day before hers; ' + UPDATE

Anyway - I had my wedding, it was perfect and I wouldn’t change a thing. I didn’t go to her wedding, I genuinely didn’t have the time. I did see some posted videos of her wedding, she didn’t copy mine which a lot of people were worried about considering she had been asking me about all of my prep.

I’ll give her her flowers though, her wedding was gorgeous, but definitely not a 2 month planned wedding like she was making out it was to me. In the end, she ended up coming to my wedding about three hours late. I was too busy being in my own newly married bubble to notice her or anything, but I did get feedback from people who were sat at her table.