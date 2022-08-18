Friend asks if they're wrong for wanting to skip 'Game of Thrones' wedding.

Reddit user u/Fluffy_Strain6713 recently got invited to a Game of Thrones-themed wedding and they really, really don't want to participate. Is it ok to skip a friend's wedding just because you hate the theme?
My friend “Lexa” is getting married soon. She and her husband are extreme "Game of Thrones" fans (they’ve watched the show 5+ times, their house is decked out with "Game of Thrones" themed decorations/accessories, etc).
Because of their shared love of "Game of Thrones", Lexa and her fiancé decided to have a "Game of Thrones"-themed wedding. I am perfectly fine with the idea of a themed wedding. I am even ok with the "Game of Thrones" dress/costume for the wedding.
The only thing I can’t seem to get behind is the fact that the majority of the wedding will be conducted in High Valyrian (for those who don’t know, it’s a made-up language from Game of Thrones).