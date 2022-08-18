Friend asks if they're wrong for wanting to skip 'Game of Thrones' wedding.

Some people love a big traditional white wedding, and other couples want anything but. These days, people are free to have whatever wedding fits their personality best, no matter how outside the box.

Reddit user u/Fluffy_Strain6713 recently got invited to a Game of Thrones-themed wedding and they really, really don't want to participate. Is it ok to skip a friend's wedding just because you hate the theme?

They're asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for not wanting to attend a Game of Thrones-themed wedding?"

My friend “Lexa” is getting married soon. She and her husband are extreme "Game of Thrones" fans (they’ve watched the show 5+ times, their house is decked out with "Game of Thrones" themed decorations/accessories, etc).

Because of their shared love of "Game of Thrones", Lexa and her fiancé decided to have a "Game of Thrones"-themed wedding. I am perfectly fine with the idea of a themed wedding. I am even ok with the "Game of Thrones" dress/costume for the wedding.