'Germaphobic' bride writes poem for triple-tested guests to 'resist the urge.'

Taking precautions to avoid COVID, the flu, or other diseases spreading at your wedding is respectful to your guests, but should you write a preschool-style poem instructing your loved ones to remain quarantined in their private dining room?

At some point in the poem writing process you'd think this bride would've reevaluated her concerns and canceled the big wedding, but perhaps she wanted the extra gifts? Testing, masks, and constant hand sanitizer are all normal parts of our reality post-2020, but requiring guests to take three tests when you won't even see them in person might be, dare I say, too intense?

Has this couple heard of outdoor weddings, Zoom weddings, or eloping? Of course, when the bride's post ended up on the gloriously petty and judgmentall "Wedding Shaming" group on Reddit, people were ready to pile on.

COVID (and RSV and Flu) Cautious Wedding...