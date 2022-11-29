'Germaphobic' bride writes poem for triple-tested guests to 'resist the urge.'

At some point in the poem writing process you'd think this bride would've reevaluated her concerns and canceled the big wedding, but perhaps she wanted the extra gifts? Testing, masks, and constant hand sanitizer are all normal parts of our reality post-2020, but requiring guests to take three tests when you won't even see them in person might be, dare I say, too intense?
Has this couple heard of outdoor weddings, Zoom weddings, or eloping? Of course, when the bride's post ended up on the gloriously petty and judgmentall "Wedding Shaming" group on Reddit, people were ready to pile on.
My future husband and I are getting married in a month. While we are having a small wedding (~100 guests + bridal party), I am still concerned about the possibility of hosting a super-spreader event. My family is very much into cleanliness and are borderline germaphobic.