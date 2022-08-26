Guy asks if he was wrong to wear gorilla costume to 'friend's' wedding as revenge.

In a post on Reddit a guy who felt his friend upstaged his wedding, and then insulted his wife, decide to take revenge. Is this just too petty, or the perfect response to his former friend's behavior?
Last July, I (31m) married the woman of my dreams (28f), a swimsuit model out of my league. I’m still amazed she chose me and I’m thankful every day. Though our relationship is not without flaws, some of my friends are… jealous.
At our wedding, one of my groomsmen – we’ll call him “Ben” (30m) – proposed to “Cara” during his toast, stealing our moment. Neither my wife nor I knew/expected it, else we’d have stopped him. We expressed discontent and Ben and I became distant, but made up in November. This was also when he asked me to be his best man. I accepted.