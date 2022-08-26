Guy asks if he was wrong to wear gorilla costume to 'friend's' wedding as revenge.

In a post on Reddit a guy who felt his friend upstaged his wedding, and then insulted his wife, decide to take revenge. Is this just too petty, or the perfect response to his former friend's behavior?

"AITA for ruining my friend's wedding"

Last July, I (31m) married the woman of my dreams (28f), a swimsuit model out of my league. I’m still amazed she chose me and I’m thankful every day. Though our relationship is not without flaws, some of my friends are… jealous.