Bride's grandma passes on her wedding day, family scolds her for continuing ceremony. AITA?

"AITAH for not stopping my wedding after the death of a family member?"

RyoshiLiyan

For a bit of context, I have been no contact with my family. They were verbally abusive and as soon as I could support myself, I cut them off. The only family member I’m close with is my sister who is not no contact but also not close with my family. My family knew I was getting married that day because of my sister.

I (25F) recently got married to my husband (25M). On the day of the ceremony, right before the reception, my sister (27F) got a call from my mom stating that my paternal grandmother had just passed.