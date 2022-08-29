Groom asks if he's wrong to refuse to remove best man's controversial wedding video.

If the family holidays post-cocktails don't pop the cork of passive aggression, then the expense and excitement of planning a wedding definitely will. So, when a conflicted groom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about a controversial wedding video his best man posted, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I have a sister that’s 6 years older than me. My parents for years cancel on me last min because of my sister. I have a basketball game. Oops sorry your sister doesn’t feel like going out. I am graduating oops sorry your sister had a bad day at work. They have missed both major and smaller events in my life because of her meltdowns.
I met the love of my life. We decided to tie the knot. From the beginning I told my parents how I am worried my sister will ruin another special moment in my life. My mom told me over and over again it would not happen.