Groom excludes entire family from wedding except mom, sibling wants to confront him.

Stepping in to give your hot take on someone else's wedding plans is a quick way to piss people off.

In general, people are very sensitive about their wedding plans, and don't want family weighing in with critiques. However, that doesn't mean the wedding couple is actually always right.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, the OP asked if they're wrong for calling out their brother for his stressful wedding plan.

They wrote:

WIBTA if I confront my brother about his wedding?

My older brother is getting married in 2 months. His fiance's family is paying for the whole wedding and they're having it in the Bahamas. They planned a smallish wedding of 60 guests. The only person from our family he invited is our mom.