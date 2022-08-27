Groom asks if he's wrong to troll parents for skipping his wedding.

It's not unusual for a wedding to feel like an obligation. What's unusual is for it to feel that way — to the parents of the groom. Over on Reddit, a man asked if he was wrong for letting his best man get a little audio-visual revenge after his parents bailed last minute on the entire event. And no, they didn't have a good reason.

After the drama and the honeymoon unfolded, a man took to the internet to ask: "Am I the As*hole for not taking down the video my best man made?"

He wrote:

I have a sister that’s 6 years older than me. My parents, for years, have canceled on me last minute because of her.