Groom kicks stepbrother and family out of wedding for causing 'a whole scene.'

Amy Goldberg
Oct 15, 2022 | 7:40 PM
I (m26) got married to my wife (f25) two weeks ago. We kept it simple and sweet, and held the wedding and reception at a local hotel.

I have a stepbrother "Chris" (m36). Chris was already an adult when my mother married his father so we don't really have a relationship and don't know each other that well.

Chris is married and they have 11 children ages between 1 and 17.

I was apprehensive about even inviting Chris and his family because we never talk and he behaved really inappropriately at my sister's wedding that was a year ago but that's another story*.

During the reception, everyone was on the dance floor or getting snacks and having a good time. One of Chris' kids, f3, kept asking Chris and his wife to take her to the bathroom. Chris and his wife ignored her and kept dancing.

