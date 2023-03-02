Groom pranks 'horrible' mom who wore white to his wedding out of spite.

So, when a proud bride decided to vent to the gloriously petty Reddit group, "Wedding Shaming," about her spiteful mother-in-law's embarrassing moment, people were ready to hear the tragically hilarious tale.
My MIL is horrible. She has bullied me since day one. She loves to throw it in my face that I didn't grow up rich like she did, and I don't have a daddy to bankroll my life like she does. My lovely husband has set boundaries, but they never really worked.
Well MIL showed up at our wedding in a white gown, 100% out of spite. She doesn't even like white and didn't wear it to her own wedding. She had the biggest sh*t-eating grin, and I knew she did it on purpose, but alas I had to be the bigger person once again.
We had an outdoor wedding, so we were stuck with porta potties. They were fancy ones, but not enough for her of course. She refused to use them, but then eventually had no choice.