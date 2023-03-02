Groom pranks 'horrible' mom who wore white to his wedding out of spite.

Weddings aren't always the romantic, picturesque, flower-adorned and champagne-fueled parties that everyone imagined on the drive over, but is it truly a wedding without a family story that comes up at every future holiday?

So, when a proud bride decided to vent to the gloriously petty Reddit group, "Wedding Shaming," about her spiteful mother-in-law's embarrassing moment, people were ready to hear the tragically hilarious tale.

Now normally I would be against pranks at a wedding, but I wanted to share this gem of a story...

My MIL is horrible. She has bullied me since day one. She loves to throw it in my face that I didn't grow up rich like she did, and I don't have a daddy to bankroll my life like she does. My lovely husband has set boundaries, but they never really worked.

Well MIL showed up at our wedding in a white gown, 100% out of spite. She doesn't even like white and didn't wear it to her own wedding. She had the biggest sh*t-eating grin, and I knew she did it on purpose, but alas I had to be the bigger person once again.