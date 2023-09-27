Groom proposes an hour before wedding; moms' fight almost ruins special day. UPDATE

After covid/isolation was settling down, on our 9 year anniversary I brought up the idea of getting married again. Our 10 year would land on a Saturday, and I loved the idea of keeping our date the same. He said he was open to it and we could talk further.

It was a slow build, but he agreed to marry me. He was involved with the planning, and I was careful not to overwhelm him. (I can get excited and blurt out a million ideas some times) I gave him certain things to be in charge of that I knew he would enjoy, he would give feedback, and we had a really good time putting our wedding together as a team.