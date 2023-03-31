Groom refuses to tell bride to 'tone down' her dancing for his offended family; AITA?

Weddings are for champagne toasts, sentimental speeches, glamorous outfits, and yes, hardcore dancing with family and friends...

Regardless of whether or not you opt for a choreographed ballroom masterpiece, cheesy line dances, or a nightclub vibe--dancing is a key element of most wedding. So, when a conflicted groom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to refuse to ask his wife to make her wedding dancing PG-13, the jury of internet strangers was ready to help.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not telling my wife to tone down her dancing at our wedding?

My wife (29F) and I (29M) got married last weekend. We’ve been together since first year of uni and got married on the 10 year anniversary of the day I asked her to be my girlfriend. We’ve grown up together, got through thick and thin, and I know there is no one else I want to spend my life with.