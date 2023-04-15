Groom won't plan destination wedding around siblings' schedules; mom 'blows up.'

AITA for not considering my family's schedule for my wedding?

My fiancé (28F) and I (31M) have been together for over 4 years. We have always been very vocal with everyone about having a destination wedding. We love to travel, and weddings in the US are VERY expensive.

We are paying for everything ourselves and receiving no financial help from family. All of our friends and family are pretty well off, especially my mom who owns a very successful business.

Last year I finally popped the question to my now fiancé. We were ecstatic and we started planning immediately.

For the destination we initially decided on my fiancé's hometown in Mexico. This is where the first issue started. My mom was questioning what there was to do around that area since they wanted to bundle the wedding with a vacation and she didn't see the location as "ideal".