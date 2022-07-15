Groom asks if he's wrong for rejecting 'controlling' parents' offer to pay for wedding.

Is a gift really a gift if there are strings attached?

Reddit user u/Ready-Beat-7892 is getting ready to marry his bride next year. His parents have generously offered to help pay for the wedding, however, their generosity comes with major strings attached. Since they are paying for the wedding they think they should have control over every single aspect of the event, including the bride's own dress. Exhausted and frustrated by his controlling parents, this groom has decided to decline his parent's financial support.

Now he's asking the internet, "AITA (Am I the A**hole) for being 'ungrateful' to my parents for offering to pay for my wedding?"

He writes:

My wedding is next year and my parents have offered to pay some part of the cost. I am 27m and my fiancée is 25f. Due to tradition my mom has offered to pay for my fiancée's wedding dress. They've also offered to pay part of the reception costs.