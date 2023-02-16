Groom's family pranks bride on wedding day to get revenge, groom takes their side.

Weddings aren't exactly the best setting for "hilarious" family pranks, but etiquette doesn't stop some particularly bold guests...

So, when a man with a rice-related vendetta decided to seek revenge at a wedding, it became a cautionary tale in the family for years to come.

My uncle "pranked" my mom on my parents' wedding day...

My parents got married when I was 9 after years of postponing because of health problems I had as a kid. My mom especially was super excited for that day and one of her requests was having a rice-throwing moment, where the married couple walks down an aisle after the ceremony and guests throw some rice over them as they pass by.