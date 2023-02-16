Groom's family pranks bride on wedding day to get revenge, groom takes their side.

So, when a man with a rice-related vendetta decided to seek revenge at a wedding, it became a cautionary tale in the family for years to come.
My parents got married when I was 9 after years of postponing because of health problems I had as a kid. My mom especially was super excited for that day and one of her requests was having a rice-throwing moment, where the married couple walks down an aisle after the ceremony and guests throw some rice over them as they pass by.
Everything was going well until they got to the end of the aisle and my uncle (dad's brother) decided to pull open the back of my mom's dress a bit, and throw half a bag of rice he had left down her dress. So basically suddenly she had the entire back of her dress, underwear and everything full of rice.