Wedding guests 'frozen in horror' as groom's friends drench bride in entire bottle of champagne. UPDATED

This is common. Someone will invent some sort of embarrassing game for the bride and groom to do (usually involves drinking and kissing, which generally is seen as too much public affection so it’s embarrassing for the couple but like in a fun way).

But then one of the dudes proceeds to POUR A WHOLE BOTTLE OF CHAMPAGNE on the bride’s head. When I tell you it was the longest minute of my life…He didn’t stop until the bottle was empty.

The bride was in shock. The groom just stood there? People at the table, including my mom, looked horrified. No one stopped the guy. My mom and I are typically confrontational and outspoken people by nature but I think we were both so taken aback that we didn’t have words.