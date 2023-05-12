Groomsman drops out because couple doesn't think 'weddings are for babies;' AITA?

The debate surrounding child-free weddings has been ending friendships and stirring up family feuds for years...

So, when a conflicted former groomsman and new dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about his newborn son, people were eager to hear the juicy gossip.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for dropping out of a wedding party because the bride and groom won't let my wife attend with our newborn?

I (34/M) was supposed to be a groomsman in a wedding for 2 close friends, but I recently backed out 2 weeks before the scheduled ceremony because the bride and groom do not wish for my wife to attend with our son.

My wife gave birth to our first child 3 months ago and has been recovering at home while also looking after our son (I stayed home the first month and half with her, but had to return to work due to my paternity leave ending).