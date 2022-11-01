'Groomzilla' doesn't let bride walk down the aisle, insults her looks, fumbles vows.

So, when a conflicted wedding guest decided to consult the gloriously petty and judgmental "Wedding Shaming" group on Reddit to vent about a recent Groomzilla meltdown, people were eager to pile on. The amount of red flags going on here is truly remarkable, but a groom that demands his own grand entrance at the ceremony is a new one. Did he want a cathedral-length train as well?
I wasn't sure about posting but I love my friend and she did nothing wrong here, I hope she gets away from this guy soon, it sounds like he wants kids ASAP and I'm obviously worried for her. This turned out pretty long because it's a list of all the madness, and might need a trigger warning for abusive behavior.
I knew going in that he is emotionally abusive, but I wanted to be part of the wedding because I worry that he's isolating her from people who care about her. The wedding venue itself was awesome, if it were a party it would have been great except for him, and as far as I know she put all the effort into getting it together.