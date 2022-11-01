'Groomzilla' doesn't let bride walk down the aisle, insults her looks, fumbles vows.

We've heard of Bridezillas trying to turn their weddings into their own personal Met Galas staffed by sleepy unpaid interns/bridesmaids, but an untamed Groomzilla on the loose is an even more dangerous species...

So, when a conflicted wedding guest decided to consult the gloriously petty and judgmental "Wedding Shaming" group on Reddit to vent about a recent Groomzilla meltdown, people were eager to pile on. The amount of red flags going on here is truly remarkable, but a groom that demands his own grand entrance at the ceremony is a new one. Did he want a cathedral-length train as well?

Groomzilla insists that the wedding weekend is "about" him and his friends, insults bride during first look, and more...

I wasn't sure about posting but I love my friend and she did nothing wrong here, I hope she gets away from this guy soon, it sounds like he wants kids ASAP and I'm obviously worried for her. This turned out pretty long because it's a list of all the madness, and might need a trigger warning for abusive behavior.

TW: abusive behavior