Guest allows 'picky eater' son to bring fast food to wedding with buffet; AITA?

Who doesn't want their expensive, fancy wedding food served with a side of leftover fast food french fries from the college kid who can't stomach a vegetable?

Kids are understandably picky eaters which is why many couples settle on child-free weddings and dodge a separate menu of buttered noodles and unseasoned chicken fingers. A 22-year-old and his parent, however, are old enough to know better. So, when a conflicted parent decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about their son's behavior at a recent family wedding, people were eager to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for letting my son get fast food and bring it into a wedding reception?