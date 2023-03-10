Someecards Logo
Guest allows 'picky eater' son to bring fast food to wedding with buffet; AITA?

Taylor Brown
Mar 10, 2023 | 3:07 PM
Who doesn't want their expensive, fancy wedding food served with a side of leftover fast food french fries from the college kid who can't stomach a vegetable?

Kids are understandably picky eaters which is why many couples settle on child-free weddings and dodge a separate menu of buttered noodles and unseasoned chicken fingers. A 22-year-old and his parent, however, are old enough to know better. So, when a conflicted parent decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about their son's behavior at a recent family wedding, people were eager to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for letting my son get fast food and bring it into a wedding reception?

My son (22m) is a picky eater. My cousin was getting married and had a lovely reception with a nice buffet. “Johnny” wasn’t a fan of what was served so I let him leave and get some food. Word spread amongst our family where he was going and a few people asked him to bring things back so he did.

Sources: Reddit
