Guest allows 'picky eater' son to bring fast food to wedding with buffet; AITA?

Kids are understandably picky eaters which is why many couples settle on child-free weddings and dodge a separate menu of buttered noodles and unseasoned chicken fingers. A 22-year-old and his parent, however, are old enough to know better. So, when a conflicted parent decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about their son's behavior at a recent family wedding, people were eager to help deem a verdict.
My son (22m) is a picky eater. My cousin was getting married and had a lovely reception with a nice buffet. “Johnny” wasn’t a fan of what was served so I let him leave and get some food. Word spread amongst our family where he was going and a few people asked him to bring things back so he did.