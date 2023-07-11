Guest asks if she was wrong to get an accidental pixie cut before cousin's wedding.

While many entitled brides think they can control every detail of their bridesmaids' appearances, what about the bride who thinks she has a say in a guest's hairstyle too?

So, when conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her cousin's wedding expectations, people were ready for the family drama.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not asking the bride's permission cut my hair into a pixie crop?

I'm not going to lie, my cousin Mallory and I didn't have a good relationship growing up. I had leukemia as a kid, and she always resented me for getting all the attention from our relatives for it.

I tried to maintain a good relationship in our teens and in adulthood, but she was not interested in reciprocating. It hurt and I still feel guilty that I had a hand in ruining her childhood, but there's nothing I can do fix it. Whatever I do is never good enough for her. So I guess I just gave up.