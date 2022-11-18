Guest attends 'awkward rich person' wedding, sexual tension between groom and MIL.

What happens, though, when the family is so wealthy that they feel they're somehow above the need for shoes? So, when a witty wedding guest decided to vent to the gloriously petty and judgmental Reddit group, "Wedding Shaming," about an incredibly cringe-inducing wealthy wedding between a boss and his 20-year-old intern that they had the burden and luxury of attending, people were eager to help pile on.
So the groom was my friend who, at the time, was 30 and revealed he was dating his... 20 year old intern...Part one of the tacky...
The girl's family were all land-owning old aristocratic people and she is easily the coldest most miserable person I’ve ever met. She’s permanently disinterested and unenthusiastic about everything. But after a few months thinks it probably makes sense that she moves in with her Boss Boyfriend.
She tells her incredibly pushy stuck up mother that she’s planning the move, and the mum is all “oh why bother with that silly little phase! Cut to the chase and just get married asap!”