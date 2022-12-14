Guest bartends for free at partner's family's wedding, realizes couple made a profit.

We've all attended a tacky wedding that somehow still costs a fortune to attend, but the sting burns harder when you realize you're the unpaid intern of the evening...

So, when a frustrated volunteer bartender decided to vent to the gloriously petty and judgmental "Wedding Shaming" group on Reddit about the tackiest wedding they ever attended, people were ready to pile on the shame.

The only wedding I know that made a profit...

The tackiest wedding I’ve been to. My partner’s brother got engaged at Christmas and decided on an Easter wedding date. No big deal, except he and his wife hadn’t exactly been saving for a wedding (not usual in our culture for parents to pay) and decided on a guest list of 200+.