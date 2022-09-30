Guest brings kid to child-free wedding and then steals high chair from twin babies.

Child-free weddings are a popular subject of debate as many parents find them to be expensive, rude, and unnecessarily anti-family for an event which is usually largely about family...

Still, if a couple wants a child-free wedding it's most likely because they want to avoid a soundtrack of shrill screams during their vows, sticky fingers and crunched snacks into the rug of a fancy hotel. Weddings celebrate commitment, love, friendship, and champagne--you know, things babies and toddlers can totally grasp and famously love. Unless your wedding is at Disney World, kids are never going to have as much fun as your Aunt Lisa after 3 signature cocktails.

So, when a frustrated wedding guest decided to vent to the delightfully gossipy "Wedding Shaming" group on Reddit about a high chair incident, people were eager to weigh in.