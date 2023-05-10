Guest discovers couple chose not to 'waste good bubbles' for 'tacky' wedding toast.

While there might be a few people on every wedding guest list that barely made the final cut, it's wedding etiquette 101 to avoid making it obvious...

So, when a shocked and horrified wedding guest decided to vent to the gloriously petty 'Wedding Shaming' group of Reddit about a champagne-related horror story, people were ready to hear every juicy detail.

I'm sure the champagne was lovely...

Years ago, me and my husband went to the wedding of one of his high school friends. Everything seemed normal enough. I didn't know the bride at all, but I knew the groom and the rest of their high school friend group casually.

Seemed nice enough, so I was happy that all the 'school friends' were seated together at one large round table at the reception.

I'm not much of a wedding person but I actually enjoyed hanging out at that table, it very much had a 'kids table at thanksgiving' kind of vibe compared to the rest of the tables which were mostly older family members. (I was 22 at the time).