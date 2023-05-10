Guest discovers couple chose not to 'waste good bubbles' for 'tacky' wedding toast.

So, when a shocked and horrified wedding guest decided to vent to the gloriously petty 'Wedding Shaming' group of Reddit about a champagne-related horror story, people were ready to hear every juicy detail.
Years ago, me and my husband went to the wedding of one of his high school friends. Everything seemed normal enough. I didn't know the bride at all, but I knew the groom and the rest of their high school friend group casually.
Seemed nice enough, so I was happy that all the 'school friends' were seated together at one large round table at the reception.
I'm not much of a wedding person but I actually enjoyed hanging out at that table, it very much had a 'kids table at thanksgiving' kind of vibe compared to the rest of the tables which were mostly older family members. (I was 22 at the time).
The bride and groom entered, DJ handed them a microphone after introducing them. And then the groom gave a speech thanking everyone for coming and thanking his Father in Law for the crate of french champagne he had provided for the reception.