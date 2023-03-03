Guest gets McDonald's at wedding with priced menu, 'you're cheaper than I thought.'

We've all heard of the controversial faux pas that is a cash bar at a wedding, but was about a...cash dinner?

So, when a conflicted wedding guest decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about a wedding that charged guests for food, people were ready to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the A*shole) for leaving a wedding to eat at McDonald's?

Hi, I'm F25. Recently, my colleague (F31) invited me to her wedding, which happened yesterday. I was super excited and happy for her. Just in case, I asked her if there was any guest fees - she said "No, you don't need to pay me anything."

On the day itself, everything went well until it the reception (dinner time). To my shock, I was presented with a wedding menu that had prices on it. (For example: Steak ---- $50) Everything was ridiculously expensive, including the vegetarian options.