Guest remembers weird 90s wedding, 'everyone in the room was giving the side eye.'

So, when a guest decided to share a wedding tale of some unconventional vows, the people of Reddit's "Wedding Shaming" group were ready for puffy white sleeves, blue eyeshadow and early 90s glory.
This happened at the dawn of the 90s, when I was around 12ish years old. I attended a wedding with my mother for some cousin. Think, second cousin once removed or some such.
I’d met this woman a few times when I was little, but my mom close to her when they were kids. This happened in a very rural, Bible Belt area of the country, at a very rural, conservative southern baptist church, which really makes it all much more odd.
Typical late 80s/early 90s wedding...lots of puffy sleeves, big hair with baby’s breath, and cheap chiffon. Swags of the sh*t on anything that could conceivably be swag-ed. Not that is this is important, but I like to set the scene.