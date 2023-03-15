Guest remembers weird 90s wedding, 'everyone in the room was giving the side eye.'

Attending a weird extended family wedding as a child usually means that at some point in your adulthood you're going to wake up one day and wonder, "did Uncle Dave really do a choreographed tap dance?"

So, when a guest decided to share a wedding tale of some unconventional vows, the people of Reddit's "Wedding Shaming" group were ready for puffy white sleeves, blue eyeshadow and early 90s glory.

The weirdest thing I ever heard at a wedding...

This happened at the dawn of the 90s, when I was around 12ish years old. I attended a wedding with my mother for some cousin. Think, second cousin once removed or some such.

I’d met this woman a few times when I was little, but my mom close to her when they were kids. This happened in a very rural, Bible Belt area of the country, at a very rural, conservative southern baptist church, which really makes it all much more odd.