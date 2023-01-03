Guest roasts $500 'Black Tie' NYE wedding with cash bar, 'I expect a free beer.'

Receiving an invitation for a Black Tie mandatory wedding is usually an exciting excuse to dress up and drink free champagne, but unfortunately that free glass of bubbly isn't always guaranteed...

Finding an ankle length dress or tuxedo to attend a wedding can be an annoying task, but the photos and luxurious evening often make up for the dress code chore. What happens, though, when the wedding in question takes over your holiday plans and you spend your New Year's Eve night in your fanciest formal wear sharing a plate of pineappes? So, when a frustrated wedding guest decided to vent about her 1-star experience, the gloriously petty people of "Wedding Shaming" on Reddit were eager to roast this couple.

Here's my New Year's Eve “Black Tie” wedding experience...

They sent Save The Dates out about three months beforehand and invites a month after that. okay, bold move for your nye wedding. There was no website but the invite was simple and said “couples names, 6pm, location, black tie.”