Guest shares horror story of 'Disney Adult' wedding, 'it was so out of place.'

Still, the whimsy of princesses, castles, and happily ever afters is the type of cringe behavior that can work for a wedding. So, when a frustrated guest shared a hilarious horror story of a Disney adult flop to Reddit's gloriously petty 'Wedding Shaming' group, people were ready to join the roasting session.
Was invited to a husband's relatives wedding. We should have known it would be interesting from the bridal shower registry. I couldn’t go (to the shower) but I browsed the gifts to see what they were looking for...it was all Disney home items (towels, dishes, literally everything), I thought ok maybe I’m being a little, harsh, but whatever.
Then the invitation said it started at 4 for the wedding. We arrive at 3:45 and nobody is around. We eventually see a few other lingering groups of people and ask if they are at the same place for the same event, they were. It was to be outside at this field with the after party under a gazebo.