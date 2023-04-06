Guest shares hilarious horror story of wedding-turned-bachelor party.

Who doesn't want to watch their family member recieve an intimate lap dance? So, when a guest who attended a horribly tacky and uncomfortable family wedding from the cringe layer of hell decided to vent to the beautifully petty "Wedding Shaming" Reddit group, people were dying for the details.
The wedding I will describe to you is my uncle's on my mother's side. So he's my mother's brother. They share another brother and sister.
My uncle has always been an odd one, socially awkward, a tendency to drink too much, a tendency to have one weasel too much as a pet...I think you get the picture. But a couple of years everything changed! He suddenly stopped talking about WWII memorabilia and started talking about a certain woman.
Everyone was exhilarated. At this point both uncle and aunt-to-be were in their forties. This will be important in a few sentences. So after the weird war-interested weasels-owning uncle announced he'll get married nonetheless everyone in our family was THRILLED. Like he did his own thing for a long while and suddenly there was a chance for him finally building a family of his own. Amazing.