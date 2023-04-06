Guest shares hilarious horror story of wedding-turned-bachelor party.

Family weddings can be famously awkward events, but what happens when the vibes are so brutal that the bride bails for the nearest forest?

Who doesn't want to watch their family member recieve an intimate lap dance? So, when a guest who attended a horribly tacky and uncomfortable family wedding from the cringe layer of hell decided to vent to the beautifully petty "Wedding Shaming" Reddit group, people were dying for the details.

When the wife feels the need to throw a bachelor's party DURING THE WEDDING?

The wedding I will describe to you is my uncle's on my mother's side. So he's my mother's brother. They share another brother and sister.

My uncle has always been an odd one, socially awkward, a tendency to drink too much, a tendency to have one weasel too much as a pet...I think you get the picture. But a couple of years everything changed! He suddenly stopped talking about WWII memorabilia and started talking about a certain woman.