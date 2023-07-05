Guest shares story of bride and 'loser' groom who roped her into working DIY wedding.

To summarize this tale, she provided some reflections:

Reflections: 1.) I have never felt more grateful for the people in my life who supported us in our wedding, with whom I am STILL really good friends with. I spent time with my parents and husband's parents and had close friends for dinner, texted all my friends and thanked them again and told them how grateful I am for their presence.

2.) The beautiful venue was sacred to us and it remains so, even when there was blatant disrespect by the guests and the bride and groom's family. This was a wedding that was starkly different from ours, there was no love here, only sorrow.

3.) I have learned to be mindful of where I put my energy and resources. 4.) This event has lead to the dissolution of my friendship with this woman and all acquaintance associated with her.