Guest shares wedding horror story of MOH's speech, a mascot, vomit, tears, and more.

What is a wedding without a healthy dose of cinematic drama?

So, when a shocked guest decided to vent to the gloriously petty world of wedding gossip otherwise known as Reddit's 'Wedding Shaming' about a celebration from the depths of hell, people were dying for all of the drunken details.

MOH bashing the groom in her speech, dance floor drama, college mascots, tears, vomit, and gift grubbing...

I went to a wedding where the maid of honor's speech was about 10 minutes of her talking about how many times the couple broke up and got back together and how much she hated him when she first met him, and grew to hate him more and more every time he broke up with the bride.

She talked about a night she and the bride stayed up all night, consoling her through 'yet another breakup with [the groom]'. And of course she made sure to include the story of how she and the bride actually stopped talking for a chunk of time because of him.