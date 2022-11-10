Guest spends $1,000 to attend 'awful wedding,' hides from bride and groom.

Many weddings can be expensive for guests to attend if they're destination events or at a fancy 5-star hotel. If you spend your rent's worth to go to a wedding though...you'd think it'd be a luxurious gala with cystal-encrusted everything, right? Wrong.

What about an expensive wedding that smells like sewage? That could be fun! So, when a guest decided to vent about her hilarious and detail-rich story of Trudy and Angus' wedding disaster, the gloriously petty and judgmental strangers of Reddit's "Wedding Shaming" were eager to pile on.

The wedding I just went to was so awful I ended up hiding from the bride and groom...

I just went to a wedding with my husband this past weekend. The groom and my husband have been friends for around ten years. I've known Angus that long as well. I've only met his fiancé, now wife, once about five years ago.

We'll call the groom Angus and the bride Trudy. After our initial introduction to Trudy five years ago I never saw her again and I've seen Angus only a handful of times.