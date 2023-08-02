Guest tells horror story of 'tacky' Paris wedding with mid 30s 'flower boy;' Updated.

Then, the long-awaited main update dropped...

The update: This wedding was just as expected, cheap and tacky. Thank god we met there with a few friends we hadn’t seen in a long time, so we were stil able to spend a nice weekend by all staying together. But if we had been there on our own, we would definitely had not stayed over this long. Now onto the update. See below recap of the 2 days.

Before getting into the details of the days, just want to mention that all the different activities were hosted in complete different locations within the city (Paris). For those who don’t know Paris, it’s a big city and always with a lot of traffic. So going from one side to another can take over an hour. All had to be done in taxi/uber. We prob spent over €150 just in transports.