Multiple guests make family wedding all about them, 'Good one, Aunt Carol.'

So, when a disappointed wedding guest decided to vent about spotlight-stealing family members to the gloriously petty Reddit group, "Wedding Shaming," people were scandalized by the series of events.
My cousin, the bride, planned and executed a nice wedding in the mountains. It was mostly family there, and everyone came and stayed in short-term rentals near the venue.
Now, I’m not sure anyone in our family is on good terms with “Aunt Carol” (not my cousin’s mom, she married our uncle “Mark”). She’s one of those women that’s sugary sweet but extremely controlling. However, her two kid sons are super cool and Uncle Mark is a fun guy so of course the whole family is invited to stuff.
So we all arrive, and suddenly family plans are shifting. Aunt Carol’s youngest son just had his birthday and wouldn’t it be nice to have the whole family celebrate it? Wouldn’t it be perfect timing to have a family party with everyone in one place?