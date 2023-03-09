Multiple guests make family wedding all about them, 'Good one, Aunt Carol.'

Everyone knows the sacred codes of wedding etiquette 101: don't wear white, don't give an R-rated impromptu speech, and don't do anything that might take attention away from the couple getting married on their very expensive, special day...

So, when a disappointed wedding guest decided to vent about spotlight-stealing family members to the gloriously petty Reddit group, "Wedding Shaming," people were scandalized by the series of events.

Multiple family members decided that my cousin’s wedding was THEIR special day too...

My cousin, the bride, planned and executed a nice wedding in the mountains. It was mostly family there, and everyone came and stayed in short-term rentals near the venue.

Now, I’m not sure anyone in our family is on good terms with “Aunt Carol” (not my cousin’s mom, she married our uncle “Mark”). She’s one of those women that’s sugary sweet but extremely controlling. However, her two kid sons are super cool and Uncle Mark is a fun guy so of course the whole family is invited to stuff.